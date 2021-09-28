Weekend preps roundup: Rifle softball collects key wins against Montrose

Rifle softball’s Blayke Hostettler looks on from the bench in a team practice Sept. 23.

Rich Allen/Post Independent

The Rifle Bears swept Montrose in a doubleheader Saturday as they attempt to return to the playoffs after missing them in the spring season.

Rifle took game one 12-2 and game two 17-5, a five-inning, mercy-rule victory. Between the two games, the Bears collected 30 hits, led by seniors Kaylie Stark and Emma Poole and junior Hailey Worton, who each had five across the twincap. Stark drove in four runs in game one, and Poole drove in five in game two. Sophomore Emma Speakman scored five runs on the day.

Sophomore Blayke Hostettler tossed a complete game to start the day and set the table for junior Taelia Jones’ win in relief in game two.

The Bears moved to 9-6 on the season.

Football

Grand Valley @ North Fork

The Cardinals became the latest victim of the North Fork Miners, who improved to 4-0 in the 49-7 home victory on Friday.

Junior quarterback Steven Hicks went 7-for-11 throwing with 69 yards and carried the ball 13 times for 116 yards and the team’s lone score for Grand Valley in the loss. Hicks also had seven tackles, including two for a loss, according to MaxPreps Colorado data. Fellow junior Jacob Doyle also had seven tackles to tie for the Cardinals lead in the game.

Senior Emilio Garcia returned four kickoffs for 95 yards, including one for 45 yards.

Grand Valley fell to 3-2 on the year and 2-2 in league play. They travel to Meeker (2-2) on Friday.

Coal Ridge vs. Limon

Coal Ridge continues to seek its first victory of the season following a 55-7 trouncing from the Limon Badgers in a neutral game played at Clear Creek High School on Saturday.

Junior quarterback Ryder Powell found sophomore wide receiver Lochlan Wade for a 90-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter as Limon posted 35 points in the frame.

Senior Emjai Holder had six tackles, and sophomore Bryce Jackson had two sacks in the contest.

The Titans are 0-4 to start the season and host Basalt on Oct. 8 following a bye week to begin league play.

Volleyball

Gunnison @ Grand Valley

Grand Valley got back in the win column in a 3-1 home bout with Gunnison on Saturday. The two teams played within five points of each other in each set, with the Cardinals squeaking out wins in sets one, two and four. Gunnison took set three 25-21.

Juniors Linkin McCormick had 10 kills, and Abbey Parker had 34 digs.

The Cardinals improved to 3-8 and 1-2 in 3A Western Slope League, snapping a three-game losing skid.

They play next on Saturday in a league contest at Moffat County.

Roaring Fork @ Moffat County

The Rams fell three sets to one at Moffat County on Saturday. Roaring Fork held close in each set, dropping the first 23-25 and the second 20-25 before scratching out a 27-25 victory in the third. In set four, the Rams lost by only two points again.

Senior Sienna Pargiter-Walker led the way with nine of the Rams’ 20 kills and had five solo blocks. Junior Bella Brown had 15 digs.

Roaring Fork fell to 1-13 overall and 0-4 in league play. They travel to Rifle on Thursday.

Cross-country

Glenwood Springs @ Fruita Invitational

Glenwood Springs High School senior Ella Johnson finished second in the Anna Banana Invitational cross-country meet in Fruita on Friday, according to MileSplit Colorado. Fellow senior Alexa Helms finished 10th, sophomore Taia Nykerk finished 14th, sophomore Gracie Westphal finished 18th, senior Kenna Wilson finished 25th and senior Amy Madsen finished 28th to round out the girls Demon squad.

Senior Dylan West finished 25th in the boys race to pace the Demons in the five-team field.

Grand Valley @ Delta Invitational

Over in Delta at the Sweitzer Lake Invitational, Grand Valley sophomore Kaylae Medina placed 15th as the only girls team entrant. Freshman Craig Cotter led the boys team in 30th place followed closely by sophomore Kyson Sackett in 32nd and freshman Andrew Palcer in 33rd. Senior Victor Valdez finished 41st.

Boys soccer — Rifle 2, Aspen 1; Roaring Fork 3, Palisade 2; Coal Ridge 2, Rifle 0; Glenwood Springs 0, Aspen 0; Glenwood Springs 3, Grand Junction 2; Telluride 7, CRMS 0