Weekend roundup: Upcoming events include New Castle’s Burning Mountain Festival, Parachute bicycle derby, Rifle farm-to-table event
Upcoming events include New Castle Mountain Fair, Parachute bicycle derby, Rifle farm-to-table event
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Options abound right around the corner in Western Garfield County.
BURNING MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL
New Castle prepares for its 50th annual Burning Mountain Festival this weekend. People can catch quintessential alpine events like log splitting, beer gardens and live music on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s events run 4-10 p.m. Saturday events are 7:15 a.m. to 10 p.m. A full schedule of events can be at newcastle.org
Just head toward downtown New Castle for all the fun.
RIFLE FARM TO TABLE EVENT
Saturday night is foodie night in Rifle. The Bookcliffs Arts Center is hosting its sixth annual Farm to Table Dinner and Fundraiser. Here, people can enjoy locally produced food turned into some amazing dishes.
Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at riflefarmersmarket.com.
The Bookcliffs Arts Center is located at 955 CR 293.
PARACHUTE BIKE DERBY
Second- through fifth-grade students are invited to participate in a bicycle derby at Bea Underwood Elementary School, 0741 Tamarisk Trail in Parachute.
Hotdogs, a riding course, bike maintenance and free bike giveaways are all part of Saturday’s events.
The bike derby is 10 a.m. to noon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.