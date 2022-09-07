Weekend roundup: Upcoming events include New Castle’s Burning Mountain Days, Parachute bicycle derby, Rifle farm-to-table event

A contestant prepares to chop through wood during a wood-splitting contest at Burning Mountain Festival in New Castle in 2021.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Options abound right around the corner in Western Garfield County.

BURNING MOUNTAIN FESTIVAL

New Castle prepares for its 50th annual Burning Mountain Festival this weekend. People can catch quintessential alpine events like log splitting, beer gardens and live music on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s events run 4-10 p.m. Saturday events are 7:15 a.m. to 10 p.m. A full schedule of events can be at newcastle.org

Just head toward downtown New Castle for all the fun.

RIFLE FARM TO TABLE EVENT

Saturday night is foodie night in Rifle. The Bookcliffs Arts Center is hosting its sixth annual Farm to Table Dinner and Fundraiser. Here, people can enjoy locally produced food turned into some amazing dishes.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at riflefarmersmarket.com.

The Bookcliffs Arts Center is located at 955 CR 293.

PARACHUTE BIKE DERBY

Second- through fifth-grade students are invited to participate in a bicycle derby at Bea Underwood Elementary School, 0741 Tamarisk Trail in Parachute.

Hotdogs, a riding course, bike maintenance and free bike giveaways are all part of Saturday’s events.

The bike derby is 10 a.m. to noon.