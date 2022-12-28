West GarCo 2022 in review: Coal Ridge cheer nabs 5-peat

The Coal Ridge High School Co-Ed cheerleading team competes at the Colorado state spirit championships at the Denver Coliseum the weekend of Dec. 9-10.

Alyssa Thurmon/Courtesy photo

Coal Ridge High School cheerleading closed out 2022 with a bang. In early December, the Titans nabbed an impressive fifth straight 2A/3A Co-Ed division state title.

It marked the Titans’ sixth overall state cheer title.

“We have an incredible group of boys this year,” head coach Alyssa Thurmon, quoted in a December Post Independent story, said of the Coal Ridge varsity squad that includes seven boys and 12 girls. “They came in and embraced our team and culture, and they did whatever I asked of them and gave it 100%.”

The state title was taken on the cheer mat at the Denver Coliseum, where the Titans not only were the top 2A/3A team, but also the third-best team in all classifications, the Post Independent reported. In the finals, Coal Ridge outscored 4A Co-Ed Cheer champions Thompson Valley, 88.85 to 87.1. Only 5A champion and runner-up Vista Ridge and Thunder Ridge scored higher in the finals, at 93.4 and 88.9, respectively.

The Coal Ridge High School Co-Ed cheerleading team shows off its fifth straight state championship trophy and banner.

Alyssa Thurmon/Courtesy photo

Titans senior Lupita Angeles described the experience.

“It’s a surreal experience to show up at state after putting in so much blood, sweat and tears on the mat in practice and doing as well as we did,” Angeles said. “Everyone looks up to Coal Ridge there because we are one of the true co-ed teams, and they even want to take their picture with you.

“We just all love each other with all our hearts, and we literally trust each other with our lives out there.”