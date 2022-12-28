West GarCo 2022 in review: Parachute, Battlement Mesa work closer together

An excavator releases dirt at a construction site in Parachute. The plot is being developed for a new Love's Travel Stop and Country Store.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The town of Parachute and its unincorporated neighbor, Battlement Mesa, spent 2022 offering ideas on how they can better work together.

Over a series of public meetings, residents of both communities gathered and opined on what they want to see for future development and what they want their communities to look like over time.

Parachute itself is an incorporated Colorado municipality, while Battlement Mesa was created as a fringe community to help support oil and gas workers during the oil shale boom of the late 1970s.

But despite being different in name, the two communities share the same school district, parks and recreation department, fire district and wastewater facilities, the Citizen Telegram reported in March.

These factors are drumming up support for where these two communities want to go as far as commerce, recreation and housing.

“The target here is to get a shared interest on the part of both communities,” Battlement Mesa Metro District Assistant Manager Vinnie Tomasulo said earlier this year, “so that we can speak with a singular voice to some of the various entities that can provide funding for the community.”

Take note: Right now the communities are working together on a plan to build more trails in the community while Parachute has a new Love’s Truck Stop that broke ground in summer 2022.