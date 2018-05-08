West Garfield County fire district board elections conclude

Board elections in two western Garfield County fire and emergency medical services districts were held on Tuesday as residents cast their votes in contested races.

The Grand Valley Fire Protection District had four candidates for three seats, while Colorado River Fire Rescue District experienced its most contested race since the Rifle and Burning Mountain districts merged into one six years ago.

Coming in with an overwhelming majority of the votes in the CRFR election were Paige Haderlie and Addy Marantino, who were each elected to four-year seats on the board. Alan Lambert was elected to take a two-year seat on the board.

For the GVFPD, Ed Baker, Michelle Foster and Michael Scott ended up with the most votes.

Eight candidates were running for the three CRFR seats. The district includes the New Castle, Silt and Rifle areas. Five of the candidates ran for four-year terms, and three of the candidates ran for one open two-year term.

After a candidate meet-and-greet last month, the district's firefighters union endorsed the three candidates who ultimately won the election.

Landon Churchill, president of the firefighters union, said that each of the 45 full-time firefighters who work in the district were polled to determine the collective endorsement, and that the endorsements exemplified the "values of integrity, service and collaboration necessary to serve successfully on the CRFR board."

Among the issues in the race had been the district's practice of generating revenue by using ambulances for inter-facility transports between area hospitals and nursing homes, and other budgetary concerns amid declining oil and gas property tax revenues.