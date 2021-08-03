West Glenwood annexation proposal meeting postponed to Aug. 19

A proposed Glenwood Springs City Council meeting to consider an annexation and residential development in West Glenwood Springs has been postponed until Aug. 19, a city news release states.

R2 Partners seeks to purchase the Glenwood Springs Mall property as well as develop West Glenwood pasture into a 332-unit, mixed residential and commercial project. R2 Partners offered some concessions at a July 29 meeting, including donating property for the site of a future Glenwood Springs fire station.

In addition, R2 Partners would pay for 20% of the cost to build the new firehouse — part of the developer’s efforts to address emergency response due to the threat of wildfires impacting the West Glenwood neighborhoods.

City Council is first considering annexation of the property and zoning, while a formal development plan would follow.

“In light of the recent closure of I-70 impacting both the public and staff, Glenwood Springs City Council will continue the item considering the Annexation and Initial Rezoning for 214 Center to the regular City Council meeting on Thursday, August 19, at 6:15 p.m.,” the release states. “The meeting is being continued to ensure the public has an opportunity to comment and staff is available to answer questions. Continuing the item means that City Council will formally vote to reschedule the conversation to the meeting on August 19.”

Those who did not provide public comment at the July 29 special council meeting can do so at the Aug. 19 meeting, the release states.

“The remote participation link for Thursday will be posted on the meeting agenda. Meeting agendas and packets are shared at CoGS.us/agenda,” the release states. “City Council can only consider the information presented as part of the hearing. If you have sent a message to City Council and did not copy city staff, please forward a copy of your comments to Trent Hyatt at trent.hyatt@cogs.us .”

People can participate both in person and virtually. Masks are required for those who are not fully vaccinated and wish to attend.

“In-person individuals who wish to give comments should add their name to the sign-up sheet the day of the meeting,” the release states. “Remote participants should use the raise hand feature on Zoom to indicate they wish to give comment. Individuals using the telephone call-in feature can raise their hand by dialing *9 and dialing *6 to unmute when called on to share comments. Public comment is limited to three minutes per person.”