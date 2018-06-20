West Glenwood Springs homicide under investigation

Glenwood Springs Police are investigating a homicide involving an area homeless man that occurred outside the West Glenwood Springs Mall Wednesday morning.

Police Chief Terry Wilson said Wednesday afternoon they did not have any suspects at this time.

Police and Glenwood Springs Fire Department were called to a report a little after 8 a.m. involving a man lying in a pool of blood outside a business with apparent trauma, according to the Glenwood Springs Police press release.

Officials confirmed that a white male victim believed to be in his mid-50s was deceased. The man was known to local law enforcement, and the death is being investigated as a homicide, Police Chief Wilson said.

The man’s name is not being released until final identification is confirmed, and his family is notified.

Wilson said in the release that he "does not see any reason for citizens to be concerned with the suspect in this case seeking other victims." He did encourage citizens to be cautious and aware of their surroundings and to notify the Police Department of any suspicious behavior.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Wilson said more information about the suspect and other information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, please contact Glenwood Springs Police Department at 970-384-6500.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department is being assisted by the Garfield County Coroner's Office, Colorado State Patrol, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.