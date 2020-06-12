Westbound I-70 closed at New Castle due to accident
The Colorado State Patrol closed westbound Interstate 70 near New Castle early Friday afternoon due to an accident.
According to a Garfield County Emergency Alert sent at 12:48 p.m., I-70 is closed at Exit 106. The eastbound lanes remain open.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User