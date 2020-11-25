Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce extends Small Business Saturday

Downtown Rifle reflects in a storefront window Wednesday morning. Ray K. Erku/Citizen Telegram



This year, Small Business Saturday isn’t limited to just one day, according to the Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber CEO and director Tanya Perea Doose said this year’s “shop local campaign” aims to promote local commerce by extending the annual event through the holiday season.

“Shop early, shop safely and shop local,” Perea Doose said. “We’re going to be rolling that out next weekend – the same weekend as Hometown Holidays.”

Hometown Holidays is an annual event held in Rifle that includes various kids activities, a visit from Santa Claus and even a parade, among many other fun happenings.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, shoppers can’t necessarily pile into a store all at once. Perea Doose said prospective shoppers will be provided an opportunity to find deals online through the chamber’s Facebook page. Using this resource, shoppers can then use those deals to shop at any participating business throughout an extended period of time.

“From the chamber’s standout, we’re trying to spread the shop local campaign throughout the region but make it so its expanded more than just one weekend,” Perea Doose said.

While some ideas aren’t necessarily concrete just yet, Perea Doose said the chamber has teamed up with the Rifle Greater Improvement, the parks and rec department and Alpine Bank to promote a “12 days of Christmas” plan. The idea is also to provide shoppers online prizes which can then in turn be used at local shops.

Perea Doose also detailed the efforts of the local Western Garfield County shopper.

“One of the things about our region, anybody that grew up in Parachute, Battlement Mesa or Silt has to come into Rifle to shop…. If you come from any of those small towns, Rifle is a communal place. The same goes for Silt.”

“We are a very communal region, and that’s the part that’s the coolest with what we’re doing, period,” she added.

Visit the chamber’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/watch/westerngarcochamber/ or visit their website at https://westerngarcochamber.com/