Western Garfield County gathering to support the Community

Chamber CEO and Director Tanya Doose talks with members of the community of Rifle as they gather at the Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce to brainstorm ideas on how they can help as the county deals with the COVID-19 outbreak. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)



With the first presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 reported in Garfield County over the weekend, Western Garfield County Chamber CEO & Director Tanya Doose organized a meeting Monday in Rifle to brainstorm ideas and creating resources for the community to use.

Doose posed the question to those in attendance on how they could collectively create a group of leaders within our community.

“Everybody I believe is a leader. Go out and strategize and go out and have a group of people that have come together and support what our community needs right now,” Doose said.

“We are seeing so much on social media right now, it’s really scaring people and causing a lot of anxiety. We have a lot of our businesses that are struggling, they are already starting to feel it.”

The chamber started WesternGarCo Community & Business Page on Facebook to try and help distribute information to the community of western Garfield County.

“The idea behind the Western GarCo Community & Business Page, is so that people can have one place during this time with the COVID(-19) outbreak, that they would be able for a business and community make those connections socially,” Doose said.

The chamber and locals in Rifle are encouraging business owners to do curbside delivery and carryout if they do not offer it already.

FOOD DROP OFFS FOR STUDENTS

Garfield Re-2 School District announced Friday that they will use their buses that usually transport students, to transport meals this week with schools closed.

Any child under the age of 18 will be able to receive a free breakfast or lunch at several locations throughout the Garfield Re-2 School District.

A grab-and-go breakfast will be available between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and a grab-and-go lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the following locations:

Rifle:

Davidson Park: 715 Fir Ave

Cottonwood Park: 27653 U.S. Highway 6

Joyce Park: 595 W. 24th St

Centennial Park: 300 West 5th St

Silt:

Heron’s Nest RV Park: 32956 River Frontage Road

New Castle:

Burning Mountain Park: 243 North 7th St.

Apple Tree Park: 5033 County Road 335

LIFT-UP and River Center will continue their Friday lunch-only distribution, and extend this service through Spring Break March 23 – 27.

Locations include

Rifle:

Davidson Park: 715 Fir Ave 11 a.m.

Cottonwood Park: 27653 U.S. Highway 6 11:30 a.m.

Joyce Park: 595 W. 24th St – 12 p.m.

Centennial Park: 300 West 5th St – 12:30 p.m.

New Castle:

Burning Mountain Park: 243 North 7th St. – 12:00

Apple Tree Park: 5033 County Road 335 – 11:30

Silt:

Silt Library, 680 Home Ave – 11:30

Heron’s Nest RV Park: 32956 River Frontage Road – 12:30

