Western Garfield County graduations slated Saturday

Area high school graduations begin this weekend in Silt, Rifle and Parachute, with ceremonies slated at three West Garfield County high schools on Saturday.

Coal Ridge High School in Silt and Grand Valley High School in Parachute will each have their graduations at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Rifle High School ceremony starts at 1 p.m. that same day.

Rifle High School’s graduation will be the first one under new Principal John Arledge, who is completing his first year.

Each of the ceremonies will include addresses from class valedictorians and a commencement speaker who has worked with the class over the past four years.

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast is expected to be sunny with a high of 65 in Rifle on Saturday.

Garfield County graduations continue the following weekend, when four more high schools hold ceremonies.

The alternative Yampah Mountain High School has its graduation at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31 at The Orchard church in Carbondale. That same afternoon, Bridges High School has graduation at 5 p.m., also at The Orchard.

And, on Saturday, June 1, Glenwood Springs, Roaring Fork and Basalt high school will hold their graduations concurrently at 10 a.m., at the respective school locations.

