Man arrested on multiple charges Sunday night in Battlement Mesa

Residents across Garfield County were mistakenly alerted of an incident late Sunday evening after a countywide shelter in place alert was sent out by mistake.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Clifford Raymond Adams, 79, was taken into custody late Sunday night after law enforcement responded to a residence in the area of Eldora and Placer Drive in Battlement Mesa.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Walt Stowe said, Adams had a female with him earlier in the evening, but that she was able to escape.

Adams is being held in the Garfield County Jail on three charges with felony menacing, felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

Stowe said one shot was fired but no one was injured in the incident that lasted for several hours Sunday.