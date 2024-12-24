Western Slope keeps representation in state Senate committees, others see shake ups 

Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, will continue to chair the state Senate’s Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, according to an announcement from the chamber’s leadership Friday.

The Senate committee assignments, which have a significant role in shaping the laws passed each legislative session, came a few weeks after the House announced its assignments.

Lawmakers from the Western Slope will hold leadership positions in key committees in both chambers during the 2025 legislative session, which will begin in January and last through early May.

Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, a Denver Democrat, set the committee assignments for his caucus.

Roberts said he hopes to make the committee the “most collaborative and least partisan” one in the building.

“I envision the committee will focus on policies like water project funding, agricultural regulations (and) responsible wildlife management,” he said.

Roberts hinted there may be clashes between the legislature and Gov. Jared Polis as well.

“I imagine there will be a healthy debate with the governor’s administration regarding wolf reintroduction, our state’s role in the Colorado River matters, appointments to boards and commissions and much more,” he said.

Roberts, the only Democratic Senator from the Western Slope, will also serve on the Judiciary Committee but will no longer be the vice chair of it.

“I look forward to working to bring more funding to law enforcement efforts, supporting our judicial system and responsibly vetting criminal justice reform proposals to properly balance public safety with valid equity concerns,” said Roberts, who is also an attorney.

That committee, which has been the lynchpin for some of the most controversial bills in recent years, will have seven members next session, rather than the five it had this year. It will have five Democrats and two Republicans, a larger cushion for the majority party compared to the 3-2 makeup it had this session.Sen. Julie Gonzles, D-Denver, will be the chair, and Sen.-elect Mike Weissman, an Aurora Democrat, will be the vice chair.