What commercial property at the Glenwood Springs City Market lot is for sale?

The commercial property where City Market is located in Glenwood Springs is also listed for sale.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

City Market in Glenwood Springs has a commercial property listed for sale on its lot, but it hasn’t been built yet.

“We are currently exploring development options for the property adjacent to the store and beyond that I don’t have anything else to share,” Corporate Affairs King Soopers & City Market Jessica Trowbridge said in an email.

From the looks of it, the corner of the City Market parking lot by the bus station on Grand Avenue might get a new development space.

Georgia-based Southeastern Development, Brokerage and Consulting Company has the property listed with the anchored retail pad being one acre.

An aerial view of the City Market lot and where the commercial property is slated to go.

Courtesy/Southeastern Development

“A small part of City Market’s parking lot that is available to be carved out for a retail user interested in purchasing and developing a new building out front,” Southeastern Development, Brokerage and Consulting Sales Associate Tyler Martin said.

The northwest corner of the parking lot of City Market is rarely ever full but can be more dangerous for pedestrians when people turn off Grand Avenue driving fast into the parking lot. In the winter, the area is usually used for snow storage from the lot.