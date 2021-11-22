What Glenwood Elementary students are thankful for this holiday season

Greidy Andrea





What are you excited about for Thanksgiving?

I’m excited that one of my friends I haven’t seen in a long time is coming. Her name is Eileen. She lives in New Castle. We always go to a store near us. We sometimes go to Culver’s to eat or sometimes just go to 7-Eleven to get some food. Sometimes we just like to play.

What are you thankful for this year?

I’m thankful for my family and friends.

Favorite Thanksgiving food:

Tamales.