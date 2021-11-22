What Glenwood Elementary students are thankful for this holiday season
The Post Independent asked four Glenwood Springs Elementary School students what they’re looking forward to and thankful for this Thanksgiving.
What are you excited about for Thanksgiving?
I’m excited that one of my friends I haven’t seen in a long time is coming. Her name is Eileen. She lives in New Castle. We always go to a store near us. We sometimes go to Culver’s to eat or sometimes just go to 7-Eleven to get some food. Sometimes we just like to play.
What are you thankful for this year?
I’m thankful for my family and friends.
Favorite Thanksgiving food:
Tamales.
What are you excited about for Thanksgiving?
I’m going back to Las Vegas, my ex-home.
What are you thankful for this year?
For meeting my friends and family.
Favorite Thanksgiving food:
Mashed potatoes or turkey.
What are you excited about for Thanksgiving?
To hang out with my family and friends and play board games.
What are you thankful for this year?
A roof over my head, food and my family.
Favorite Thanksgiving food:
Tamales.
What are you excited about for Thanksgiving?
For my cousin to come visit, because I haven’t seen her in a while.
What are you thankful for this year?
Everything I have.
Favorite Thanksgiving food:
Pumpkin pie.
