What to know about voting and what to watch on Election Day in Colorado
The national picture could be hazy for days, but Colorado should have results on the presidential and Senate races without delay
The Colorado Sun
A tumultuous national election could see drawn-out vote counts and lawsuits that delay the declaration of a winner in the presidential race. But Coloradans are likely to get some key answers Tuesday night.
Early turnout has paced well ahead of previous years entering Election Day, a sign of high political engagement and interest, and shown strong enthusiasm among Democrats.
Colorado’s mail ballot system, which has been lauded by both Republicans and Democrats as a national model for elections, allows county clerks to count ballots 15 days before the election and puts the state in an enviable election night position of being able to release the bulk of its count within hours of the polls closing.
Here’s what else you need to know to vote — and watch the election returns.
Read more via The Colorado Sun.
