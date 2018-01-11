What’s ‘hibernation’? Bear spotted wandering around Telluride

TELLURIDE — State and local authorities say a bear has been spotted wandering a southwestern Colorado town.

The Telluride Daily Planet reported Wednesday the bear was spotted in Mountain Village, a town near Telluride.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Joe Lewandowski says while it’s unusual for a bear to be out wandering during hibernation season, it’s not unheard of.

He says the bear has gotten into a recycling container and a bird feeder in a home.

A statement from the agency asks residents to not give the bear any food and hide their bird feeders, secure trash indoors and do not leave pet food outside.

Lewandowski says the bear is still on the loose and does not seem to have a tag.