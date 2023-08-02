Wheels of fire: New Castle’s Rides and Reggae Festival supports Burning Mountain Trail construction

The Rides and Reggae Festival in New Castle.

New Castle/Courtesy

New Castle continues to spin the wheels of the recreational revolution that is Garfield County’s expanding trail system.

Construction of the new Burning Mountain Trail has already scaled up the side of the prominent New Castle icon, giving bikers and hikers an awesome view of the Grand Hogback formation and Colorado River Valley, its builders say.

To ensure continued support for this project, New Castle is allocating proceeds from this weekend’s Rides and Reggae and a Little Bluegrass Festival. The festival runs Friday-Saturday at VIX Ranch Park, 627 N. Wildhorse Drive.

“Burning Mountain is definitely the latest and greatest that’s in the process,” Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association Executive Director Mike Pritchard said. “But we wouldn’t have all the great trails north of New Castle, where the Dirty Dozen races are taking place, without all these past festivals.”

Rides and Reggae, now in its seventh year, is like a holy place of worship for mountain bike culture. The religious retreat is serenaded by high profile bands inspired or within the Reggae genre, lubricated by a beer tent and fed by food trucks.

New Castle Town Administrator David Reynolds said last year’s event saw about 1,000 attendees.

“It’s gotten quite a following,” he said. “There’s a lot of locals, a lot of folks that know the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association and come out to support the whole trail thing. It is a fundraiser for trail building for the most part. But then there’s a lot of people that just come to the concerts and some pretty big talent that comes from long distances.”

The festival also hosts a series of mountain bike and trail-running jousts called the Dirty Dozen races. The races occur on the Colorow and Highland trail networks. Colorow’s 3-mile loop was finished in the mid-2000s, with Highland Trail being an expansion.

Riders stage for the 20-mile Dirty Dozen mountain bike race last year, as part of New Castle’s Rides & Reggae events. John Stroud/Post Independent

But New Castle’s newest outdoor playground is Burning Mountain Trail, being built in partnership with a private landowner, Russel Talbott.

Started in 2022, this will turn into a nearly 10-mile loop and is accessed by Elk Creek Elementary School. The two-way trail boasts about a 45-minute climb over 4.5 miles by bike toward the summit of Burning Mountain.

Being constructed by Team Harmony Worldwide of Silt, crews continue to hand dig and perform light machine work with the aim of completing the south descent by later this fall. The descent will be a mixture of blue- and black-diamond runs.

“It’s a pretty wide trail that climbs up and up and up and up, and finally gains the ridge of Burning Mountain,” Pritchard said. “Which is essentially where the Grand Hogback formation starts, right there west of downtown New Castle.”

What’s unique about Burning Mountain itself is its coal-mining history. After a mine caught fire, the mountain has been internally smoldering since about 1899, which means bikers are essentially riding on top of embers.

New Castle Trails Chairman Adam Cornely said Burning Mountain Trail has the biggest viewpoint from other trails in the city.

“From the top you can see the Glenwood Adventure Park all the way to Battlement Mesa, so it’s the views that are pretty unique in that way,” he said. “What’s also unique to New Castle is, it’s really the only trail where you get to hear and see water. From the climbing trail, you can hear Elk Creek, which is really kind of nice because most of the other trails are pretty dry.”

Support for this project has poured in from multiple sources. In April, Garfield County commissioners approved a $10,000 allocation for the Burning Mountain Trail from its Conservation Trust Fund. Meanwhile, Pritchard looked to support the project with an estimated $60,000 generated from the Rides and Reggae Festival between 2022-23.

Support has also come from numerous sponsorships, further grants and in-kind reciprocation from volunteers. In 2022, the first phase of the project was estimated to cost $255,000.

“It’s going to open up a really unique trail experience in that it’s going to be a challenging, advanced, technical descent,” Cornely said. “Between Aspen, Grand Junction and Fruita, this area lacks challenging, technical trails, so I think it’s going to open up a new opportunity for people looking to push their ability level on a really challenging, technical descent.”

Burning Mountain Trail construction joins multiple others currently in the works in Garfield County. This includes the South Canyon Trail in West Glenwood and the Grand Hogback Trail north of Rifle.

For the trail builders, more trails mean less traffic. With less traffic, means a more intimate experience with the topographical surroundings.

“It’s really cool to see the town back it — not only in support but monetary support areas. And seeing the outpouring of support from local businesses is pretty inspiring,” Cornely said. “It’s a unique festival. We’re bringing in, in my opinion, really unique national talent and national touring bands to New Castle.

And no one makes any money on it. Every penny that a person spends at the festival, on a ticket or a t-shirt or a beer, is being spent on Burning Mountain, which is pretty cool.”

Tickets may be purchased for Friday only, Saturday only or for both days, as well as for each of the races, according to New Castle’s website. Advanced tickets are available until Aug. 3, at https://newcastletrails.com . Kids 12 and under are free.