Whelan, McGruder, Abbey appear headed for election to District 16 school board

Garfield County School District No. 16 candidates Kim Whelan (left) and Christine Abbey (right) participate in a public forum at the Grand Valley Fire Protection District Station #1 on Oct. 6.

Rich Allen / Post Independent

One incumbent and two newcomers held the lead late Tuesday night in the race to fill three Garfield District 16 Board of Education seats in Parachute.

Unofficial returns from Garfield County as of 10 p.m. Tuesday had incumbent appointed board member Kim Whelan ahead among the six candidates for three open seats on the board with 496 votes.

Second in the running with the incomplete results is Staci McGruder with 467 votes, with Christina Abbey holding on for the third seat with 429 votes.

Vincent Tomasulo, seeking election to a second term, was just outside the mix with 363 votes. He was followed by Donald Christopher Jackson with 326 and Keith Gronewoller with 292.

“Hopefully, people see that I’ve been a positive representative of educators in our district, and I’d like to continue to do the best job I can to provide a good learning environment for students and a good teaching environment for our teachers,” Whelan said as the results were being reported Tuesday night.

One big decision coming up for the District 16 board in the coming months will be hiring a new superintendent, following the decision last week by Superintendent Brad Ray to step down after the current school year.

Whelan declined to speculate on that process, but acknowledged the challenging times for public schools both politically and in terms of hiring and retaining teachers and staff.

“Integrity is the No. 1 responsibility we all have, and making sure the decisions we make are in the best interests of the kids, parents, families and employees of the district,” she said.

Candidates McGruder and Abbey were not immediately available for comment late Tuesday.

Those ultimately elected to the Garfield 16 board Tuesday are to serve four-year terms.

