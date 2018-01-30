When to see the supermoon, eclipse in Colorado

Us earthly beings will be treated to not one, not two, but three lunar phenomena this Wednesday.

A blue moon, a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse will all be visible to much of the world. This triple threat hasn’t happened since 1982 and won’t happen again until 2037.

The east coast of the United States won’t get that great of a view, but the west is a little more lucky. According to the New York Times, visibility will begin at 4:48 a.m. Mountain time. The red of the eclipse will be most visible around 6:30 a.m. before being washed out by the sunrise around 7 a.m.

A blue moon is when a second full moon occurs in one month. A supermoon is one that is closer to the Earth than normal. A total lunar eclipse — sometimes referred to as a “blood moon” because of its reddish glow — is when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon.

