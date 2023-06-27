Where Glenwood Springs housing needs stand after the COVID-19 pandemic

Homes acquired by the Roaring Fork School District for its teacher housing program are currently under construction at the Ironbridge development south of Glenwood Springs.

Provided

In 2019, there was a complete Regional Housing Needs Assessment study created for the region from Aspen to Parachute. The study created projections out to 2027. After the COVID-19 pandemic, those numbers changed quite a bit.

“We did an update on information to look at, because we did this lovely 2019 housing needs assessments and then the world went a little wonky,” Hanah Klausman, director of economic and community development, said. “Everyone had the question of, well, what does it mean now?”

The city of Glenwood Springs staff put together all of the affordable housing measures. The Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council helped to create a progress report of where Glenwood is in meeting their housing needs.

There, the city has been able to pinpoint where there is still a housing gap of what residents need in comparison to what development has been created.

Numbers from the 2019 study, with updated numbers from Glenwood Springs. Courtesy/City of Glenwood Springs

The housing needs assessment from 2019 found the number of housing units needed from less than 60% area median income (AMI) all of the way up to 160% AMI, showing a need for 2,000 new units in 2017. The greatest need for housing was 1,126 units needed for people whose income was below 60% AMI in 2017.

What the city found from since the pandemic was that:

Since 2019, the median family income has increased by 42% from 2019 to 2021 to $686,419 in Garfield County.

The average rent for apartments went up 42% from 2019 to 2021 to $1,346 in Glenwood Springs.

The average weekly wages went up 16% from 2019 to 2021 to $1,197 in Garfield County.

“Salaries went up a little bit, and all the other costs went up a lot,” Klausman said. “That tells us that, across the board, all of these area median income categories where we had gaps have increased, and most likely, these lower AMI numbers are even more heavily impacted.”

The city has also been keeping a chart for every time a new development gets approval from either City Council or P&Z and a building permit. The chart goes back to 2016, since there was no development in Glenwood Springs from 2009 to 2015.

Housing stock since 2016. Courtesy/city of Glenwood Springs

“We count how many units are in the inclusionary zoning requirement,” Klausman said. “We have a number and those are going to be what we refer to as attainable which is workforce — it’s 100% AMI. So that still is below market rate, but it’s not in the lower income categories. Anything below 100% AMI is going to require sufficient subsidy.”

This is where the lodging tax, companies like Habitat for Humanity and applying for Proposition 123 will come in.

The ones that do not have inclusionary zoning are because they were approved before the zoning code was updated.

Glenwood’s need in 2017 was about 2,000 units short of what the area needed, and although a lot of units have been approved since 2016, many are above the 120% AMI threshold.

Klausman said the housing assessment found that cost-burdened homes in the area lose the region about $54 million in revenue. That number was decided by local families and residents in the region living at about 40% to 50% cost burden from paying for living expenses.

Cost-burdened homes are defined as households that pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs. Area median income is decided by what a resident or a household should be able to afford without being cost burdened.

HUD area median income for Garfield County

Glenwood Springs code amendments for housing since 2016

2016 — Voluntary deed restriction program

2018 — Development code rewrite

2019 — Vacation rentals

2020 — Accessory dwelling units

2021 — Inclusionary zoning

2022 — Affordable housing tax

2022 — habitat for Humanity project

2023 — Inclusionary housing % update

2023 — Strategic housing plan update

The city also offers waiving the system improvement fees in exchange for voluntary 100% AMI, which has been utilized by some. The program has 45 rental units with employers that include Iron Mountain Hot Springs (15 units) and Roaring Fork School District (23 units).

The city also reduced the number of parking spaces from 2.4 spaces per unit to 1.7, which helped with some development costs.

Short-term rentals

Updating code and increasing prices on short-term rentals (STR) slowed the increase of short-term rentals in Glenwood Springs.

Courtesy/city of Glenwood Springs

Increasing the permit for STRs, and adding a two-year renewal period with a 250-foot buffer between rentals, with other code changes since 2019, allowed for the number of rentals to decrease in 2022, and slightly increase again in 2023.

Short-term rentals decreased from 119 in 2019 to 86 in 2023. Accessory tourist rentals (ATR) also decreased from 15 in 2019 to 11 in 2022. STRs increased again in 2023 to 108 and ATRs increased by 12 in 2023.

Short-term rental housing application fee was also increased at the City Council meeting on June 15. Fees increased from $500 to $600 for a permit fee and renewal fees increased from $300 to $400.

They also increase the ATRs permits from $300 to $360 and renewals from $150 to $180.