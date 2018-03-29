Where to go for Easter brunch in and around Glenwood Springs

Riviera Supper Club

702 Grand Ave.

The Riviera Supper Club will be having their inaugural Easter Brunch on Sunday. “Come sample some of our all made from scratch awesomeness that happens every day in the kitchen (but never this early),” they write on the Facebook event page.

Reservations are encouraged. Dishes range in price.

Hotel Colorado

526 Pine St.

Hotel Colorado will have the Easter bunny and an egg hunt for the kids — and a buffet for everyone. Buffet offerings include a carving station and Bloody Mary bar.

Reservations and payment in advance are required. $45 for adults, $21 for kids (10 and under).

CO Ranch House

704 Grand Ave.

CO Ranch House’s breakfast menu will have holiday additions including Banana Foster French Toast and Oscar Style Eggs Benedict. As always at the restaurant, no reservations necessary.

Ironbridge Grill

430 Ironbridge Dr.

The golf course’s grill will have a breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under for all your cravings post-Easter bunny festivities.

Redstone Inn

83 Redstone Blvd.

The historic Redstone Inn dining room will be serving all the festive favorites — honey cured ham, spring vegetables and eggs Benedict, to name a few — from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m for $40.50. Reservations are required.

Red Rock Diner

155 Highway 133

Red Rock Diner is back with their famous crab cake Benedict, which sells out every year. “Lots of homemade and handmade ingredients, and a little bit love, goes into every meal we serve,” they write on their Facebook event page.

*Note: This compilation is by no means comprehensive. If we’ve missed something, let us know!