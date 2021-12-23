Where to worship: Christmas eve services in Garfield County
GLENWOOD SPRINGS
Mountain View Church, 2195 County Road 154 — 6:30 p.m. (service will be live streamed, info at MVCGlenwood.org)
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1630 Grand Ave. — 4 p.m. Family Service; 6 p.m. Candlelight Service with communion (masks encouraged, info at GoodShepherdLutheran.org)
First United Methodist Church, 824 Cooper Ave. — 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Service (masks requested; Zoom worship option available, info at GlenwoodUMC.com)
First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Cooper Ave. — 4:30 p.m. Carols and Candles at Twilight; 7 p.m. Carols and Candles Under the Stars (both services on the church lawn, masks encouraged if unvaccinated, info at GlenwoodSpringsFPC.org)
St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 546 S. Hyland Park Drive — 7 p.m. (info at SaintBarnabasGlenwood.com)
St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1885 Blake Ave. — 4 p.m. Children’s Mass in English and Spanish; 7 p.m. Spanish Mass; 10 p.m. English Mass; Christmas Day Mass: 9 a.m. English, 11 a.m. Spanish (info at StStephen1885.org)
New Creation Church, 44761 U.S. Highway 6 — 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. services (info at NewCreationChurch.org)
CARBONDALE
The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive — 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. indoor services: 6:30 p.m. outdoor service (info at TheOrchardLife.com)
Carbondale Community United Methodist Church, 385 S. Second St. — 8 p.m. Candlelight Service (masks requested, info at Facebook.com/CarbondaleCommunityUnitedMethodistChurch)
St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church, 397 White Hill Road — 7 p.m. Spanish Mass; 9 p.m. English Mass; 9 a.m. Christmas Day Mass (info at StVincentStMary.com)
NEW CASTLE
New Hope Church, 880 Castle Valley Blvd., Christmas Eve: 5 p.m. celebration of joy and peace
St. John’s Episcopal Church, First and Main — Christmas Eve: 5 p.m.
RIFLE
St. Mary Parish, 761 Birch Ave. — Christmas Eve: 5 p.m. English readings; 8 p.m. Spanish readings; Christmas Day Mass: 7:30 a.m. Sacred Heart-Silt; 9:30 a.m. English readings Christmas Dawn; Noon Spanish readings; 4:30 p.m. English readings; 7 p.m. Spanish readings
Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 652 E. Fifth St. — Christmas Eve: 7 p.m. candlelight service; Christmas Day: 9 a.m. divine service
United Methodist-Presbyterian, 200 E. Fourth St. — Christmas Eve: Services at 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Rocky Mountain Baptist Church, 4199 W. Centennial Parkway— Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. worship service
New Life Fellowship, 2090 Whiteriver Ave. — Christmas Eve: services are 2 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
BATTLEMENT MESA
All Saints Episcopal Church, 0150 Sipprelle — Christmas Eve: 3 p.m.
