White River National Forest, BLM area office lift fire restrictions

• Ensure that camp fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the “drown, stir, and feel” method.

Wildlife officials would like campers to be aware of these safety rules:

The White River National Forest and BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office have again lifted fire restrictions on area public lands, effective immediately.

According to a press release, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire managers base their decisions about fire restrictions on specific moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors, such as predicted weather and the amount of current fire activity.

The measurements have shown marked improvements with the recent precipitation, leading officials to believe there is a significant decrease in the risk of wildfire on public lands.

Although fire restrictions have been lifted, fire managers still remind visitors to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead trees, the press release advises.