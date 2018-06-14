Whit’s End: We’re changing how we share feature stories

Next week you'll notice a significant change in the Post Independent's feature coverage. Currently, we publish a Friday feature section that corrals stories about art, entertainment, the outdoors and other things that fall outside the realm of breaking news. Come next week, that won't be so.

It's a big change to how the PI will deliver these sorts of stories, but it doesn't mean you'll see fewer of them. In fact, we've deliberated how to best serve readers with these and other human-interest stories—and, as features editor, I am excited to lead the way into a different approach.

Go will continue to run, albeit within the paper's A section, on Fridays through Labor Day. We know this is the most active time in our summer-loving city. These dedicated pages will highlight what's happening and help readers—locals and tourists alike—plan their weekends.

But Garfield County activities aren't limited to a weekend, and our event picks shouldn't be, either. That's why we're not only retaining the weekend planner, which appears on page B7 of this issue. We're building onto it.

Beginning June 22, we'll highlight the weekend's entertainment and activities on page A4. The existing community calendar gives readers an at-a-glance look at what's happening, whether that's an educational seminar or a kid's story hour. By placing our entertainment picks adjacent to this calendar, we hope to make this page an easy resource for planning your days.

To that end, we will also select one or two events per day as our recommended activities. Sometimes we might highlight a favorite hike instead. You'll be able to pick up the PI for daily inspiration in exploring this beautiful place.

Feature articles may also appear throughout the week, as our entire reporting staff aims to dig into the stories on our beats. We are always on the lookout for human interest tales that help us understand the lives of Garfield County residents, as well as examples to illustrate why we pursue the work and lifestyles we do.

You're also invited to tell your own stories (see "Tell your story" at left, and visit us online for forms), and we're eager to share them.

Thank you for being a part of the community the PI calls home. We are excited to go forward, together.

Carla Jean Whitley is the Post Independent's features editor. She geeks out about stuff like how to present this content, but she'll spare you discussion of how long she's thought about this. Most people aren't quite as interested in the inner workings of media.