Rocky Whitworth resigns as Glenwood’s head football coach

Rocky Whitworth, the long-time head football coach at Glenwood Springs High School, resigned from the top job Monday.

In 14 years as the head coach of the Demon football program, Whitworth led Glenwood to 98 official wins. That doesn't include the four forfeited wins from the 2017 season due to a Colorado High School Activities Association violation for inadvertently playing an ineligible player.

The list does include a state championship title in 2008 over the Fort Morgan Mustangs, as well as four seasons of at least 10 wins for the red and white.

"The decision was made because I feel it is in the best interests of the players and the program. It's time for a new message," Whitworth said in an emailed statement. "I love the players and the game and what it does for us. Thank you to the administration for the opportunity and the support; I will miss the relationships above all. The community is the best and I have been blessed. It has been good."

Whitworth had been an educator for 30 years prior to moving to Glenwood Springs around the turn of the century.

Upon his arrival, Whitworth became a businessman in the valley before then taking over the Glenwood football program a short time later. Whitworth helped continue on a strong football tradition in Glenwood, following the likes of Nick Stubler, Don Miller and current Glenwood Athletic Director Craig Denney.

Recommended Stories For You

"We hate to lose him," Denney said. "Fourteen years; he gave us 14 years. That's a long, long time. When you think about the small number of coaches we've had, you don't see that very often anymore. He's a great, great man and he's given his time for 14 years every fall."

According to Denney, the Glenwood athletic department will wait until after the Christmas break to begin the search for the next head football coach.

"Obviously, we want to find the best match for our kids," Denney said. "In a perfect world, it's an educator, but that doesn't always happen anymore. We're open to interviewing anybody that's interested in the program."

With Whitworth resigning, the rest of the 2017 Glenwood coaching staff's future is unclear. Denney stated the desire for them all to return if they're willing, due to their familiarity with the current kids on the roster.

However, Denney said the makeup of the next coaching staff is up to the new head coach.