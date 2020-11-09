Why another statewide lockdown is unlikely, even as Colorado’s coronavirus situation worsens each day

Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point about the increase in the state's new coronavirus cases over the past three weeks during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP | AP

Coloradans are more likely to encounter someone with coronavirus now than at any point during the pandemic, state health officials say. Hospitalizations because of COVID-19 have surged to a new high. The state’s health care capacity is at risk of being overwhelmed in a matter of weeks.

Yet Gov. Jared Polis has declined to place Colorado under statewide lockdown status as he did in the spring, when the prevalence of coronavirus appears to have been less than it is now.

“This is not about lockdowns. It hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive, balanced approach that’s not being implemented,” Polis said in an interview with The Colorado Sun, echoing Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force.

Polis said he feels it’s a matter of ensuring Coloradans follow the public health recommendations he’s been harping on for months and taking action on the local level.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.