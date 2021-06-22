Wild Cow Fire burning in far western Garfield County
BLM: Smoke jumpers, aerial units battling 20-acre blaze
The Bureau of Land Management reported a 20-acre fire along Baxter Pass in far western Garfield County on Monday night.
Baxter Pass is about 40 miles north of Mack along Garfield County Road 201, just miles from the Utah border.
“Engine crews, BLM smoke jumpers and a heavy air tanker are working to contain the fire,” a Facebook update from the BLM Colorado Wildfire page states.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Wild Cow Fire burning in far western Garfield County
The Bureau of Land Management reported a 20-acre fire along Baxter Pass in far western Garfield County on Monday night.