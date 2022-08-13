Wildfire being mopped up near New Castle

Smoke from a fire on the side of a mountain in New Castle rises Saturday.

Submitted/Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

A fire that broke out on the side of a hill south of New Castle on Saturday afternoon is currently being mopped up by the Colorado River Fire Rescue, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

Garfield County Communications Officer Walt Stowe said the fire was originally reported around 3 p.m. Saturday. A helicopter was called in with a bucket for a water drop.

The fire partly made its way up Burning Mountain near a coal seam. Explosive mining disasters occurred in the late 19th century in the area, causing underground fires that are still active to this day.

“(There is the) possibility it was the old coal seam fire surfacing once again, but this has not been verified,” Stowe said.