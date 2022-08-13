Wildfire being mopped up near New Castle
A fire that broke out on the side of a hill south of New Castle on Saturday afternoon is currently being mopped up by the Colorado River Fire Rescue, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.
Garfield County Communications Officer Walt Stowe said the fire was originally reported around 3 p.m. Saturday. A helicopter was called in with a bucket for a water drop.
The fire partly made its way up Burning Mountain near a coal seam. Explosive mining disasters occurred in the late 19th century in the area, causing underground fires that are still active to this day.
“(There is the) possibility it was the old coal seam fire surfacing once again, but this has not been verified,” Stowe said.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User