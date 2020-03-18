Wildfire put down in midvalley between El Jebel and Carbondale; multiple crews responded

Homeowner Susan Nicholson uses a garden hose Wednesday afternoon to wet down her back deck as well as grass and brush around it Wednesday as a wild land fire spreads on adjoining BLM land near El Jebel.

Scott Condon/The Aspen Times

UPDATE 3:05 p.m. — A wildfire has been quashed after burning Wednesday afternoon in the Roaring Fork Valley near El Jebel. Numerous fire and law officials were at the incident.

The fire burned near Flying Fish Road, which is between El Jebel and Catherine Store. It was put down by about 3 p.m., after burning near mile marker 17 on Old Highway 82.

A wildfire was burning Wednesday afternoon in the Roaring Fork Valley near El Jebel, drawing response from numerous fire and law officials.

Three homes were initially threatened, according to a news release from the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District. Evacuees in the area were being sent to Catherine Store.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire rapidly moving through grass, oak brush and scrub brush, according to the release. The fire is approximately 2 acres in size and 0% contained.

Firefighters from CRFPD, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Glenwood Springs Fire Department and Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control are on scene.

