Wildfire burning near gun range in Basalt; evacuations have begun

UPDATE 9:45 p.m. – The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at Basalt High School, 600 Southside Drive. Small pets are welcome at the evacuation center, according to the latest press release.

One evacuee, Tom Mcjill, said he had to leave a lot of valuables in his apartment when he was asked to leave by Basalt Police officers.

Mcjill said a lot of his possessions are still in the apartment, including artwork and stuff that can’t be replaced.

McJill said his apartment is at the top of a drive just over the hill from where the fire is burning, and that police came by to say the evacuation was mandatory for his neighborhood.

“I don’t want anyone to jump to conclusions … but when they have a fireworks ban, they should probably ban target shooting,” he said.

—

UPDATE 9:11 p.m. – According to an interagency press release from Carbondale Fire, the fire is approximately 50-60 acres in size and 0 percent contained. It is burning in pinyon and juniper. Approximately 80 homes are threatened at this time.

Firefighters from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Snowmass Wildcat Fire District, Aspen Fire Department, Upper Colorado River (UCR) Fire and the Rifle Helitak are on scene. Firefighters are actively fighting the fire, though once it is dark, they will move to monitoring mode.

A Type 2 and Type 3 helicopter are doing bucket drops on the fire and a Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT) dropping retardant. They will also be working the fire tomorrow.

The follow areas are under an evacuation order by the Basalt Police Department and the Eagle County Sheriff's Office: Original Road, Silverado Dr, Hillcrest Drive, Sagewood Court and the Pineridge area.

A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for Big Pinion Drive, Little Pinion Drive and any residence between Aspen Junction and Big Pinion along the North side of Highway 82.

The evacuations are expected to remain in place overnight and will be reassessed in the morning.

The Red Cross is working on an evacuation center for evacuees.

“The fire was caused by people shooting tracer rounds,” according to the release. “The suspects have been issued a summons in lieu of arrest by the Eagle County Sheriff's Department. There have been no firefighter or civilian injuries.”

Updated information is currently being posted on Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District's Facebook and Twitter, shared by the Eagle County Sheriff's Department.

—

BASALT, Colorado — A wildfire started at the gun range near Basalt Tuesday evening and is burning on the lower section of Basalt Mountain and moving uphill, according to town officials. Helicopters and a slurry plane are making drops.

The fire is burning northwest of downtown in a secluded area on the Lake Christine Wildlife Area. It is on the eastern, undeveloped portion of Basalt Mountain.

The fire is on a ridge about 200 feet above the valley floor. There are occasional flareups of orange flames and black smoke. The areas that have already burned are sending up white smoke.

At 7:20 p.m., two helicopters started dipping into the Roaring Fork River west of downtown Basalt and doing water drops on the western edge of the fire. And spotter planes are in the area. The first slurry drop from a fixed-wing aircraft started at 8:11 p.m.

“Yes, it’s big, heading up (the mountain) and downvalley,” Basalt fire Chief Scott Thompson said in a text message at 7:16 p.m.

Two Rivers Road is closed in both directions, according to a Pitkin County alert. Highway 82 is lined with people who have stopped to watch the fire.

As of 8 p.m. the Basalt police officers were going door-to-door in the Aspen Junction neighborhood, which is on Original Road and Hillcrest Drive, to tell people to evacuate immediately.

It is the closest neighborhood to the west of the fire. There is a ridge that is between the first and the houses and the flames are not moving up the ridge.

Residents of the Wilds, Hillcrest and Silverado neighborhoods, as well as Original Road, Pine Ridge and Sagewood, have been advised to be prepared to evacuate, according to a Pitkin County alert. Power is being affected in the area.

Basalt town manager Ryan Mahoney confirmed the fire started at the range.

"It did start at the shooting range, so more on that later," Mahoney said at 6:50 p.m.

He said they asked Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials on Monday about shutting down the shooting range but had not heard back as of Tuesday afternoon before the fire started.

Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa confirmed Tuesday night that the city of Glenwood did close its South Canyon shooting range several weeks ago, in light of the fire danger.

“We have closed the gun range for use other than an exception for the Police Academy. They will have to provide us with a fire safety plan,” Figueroa said in a June 20 memo to City Council. “We did this in 2012 and determined it was wise to do so again.”

The light wind that did exist is pushing the Basalt fire away from town, according to reporters on scene. It is burning in an area of heavy brush of pinon and juniper but not a lot of pine trees.

The large flare-ups are sending up thick black smoke, which is drifting downvalley.

This is a developing story that will be updated.