As the Lake Christine Fire continues to emit smoke across Eagle, Pitkin and southeast Garfield counties, residents and visitors should remain aware of current air quality conditions and what they mean for health and daily activity.

In response to a severe wildfire season, The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has been frequently issuing reports that include smoke outlooks and any health advisories within the state. See below for the most up-to-date local information from the CDPHE:

COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Thursday, July 26, 2018, 8:40 AM MDT

Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke

Issued for southwestern Eagle County

Issued at 8:30 AM MDT, Thursday, July 26, 2018

Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Recommended Stories For You

Affected Area: southwestern Eagle County. Locations and points of interest include, but are not limited to Basalt, El Jebel, and areas in the White River National Forest just north of Basalt Mountain.

Advisory in Effect: 8:30 AM MDT, Thursday, July 26, 2018 to 9:00 AM MDT, Friday, July 27, 2018.

Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.