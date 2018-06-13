Wildfires destroy Utah homes, prompt Colorado and Wyoming evacuations

Moab city officials say in a statement that the fire started Tuesday night in a wooded area near an apartment complex and has been contained.

A fire reported Tuesday in Summit County forced the evacuation of more than 1,300 homes. And, in Wyoming near the Colorado border, about 400 homes have been evacuated because of another fire.

In southwestern Colorado, residents of about 180 homes near Durango were allowed back home because a fire there is no longer considered a threat to the homes.