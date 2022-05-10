Fire contained in Glenwood Canyon
All open burn permits canceled in Glenwood Springs
Fire crews worked quickly and successfully contained a blaze in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were mopping up by Tuesday evening and had kept the fire at about 1/4 acre in size.
Glenwood Springs Fire Marshal Greg Bak said the report came in at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The fire site is located south of the Colorado River near the railroad, he said.
Wind gusts are currently 25-45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
“That’s certainly not going to help,” Bak said. “It’s going to be an issue, but our crews are on it, so that’s a positive note.”
This is a developing story. The Post Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.
BURN PERMITS CANCELED
Due to dry conditions and high winds, all burn permits within Glenwood Springs and the Glenwood Springs Fire District are being placed on hold for the foreseeable future, Glenwood Springs Fire Marshal Bak said.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Roaring Fork girls lacrosse finally earns elusive 4A playoff win, 17-4 over Fruita
Down a player, sometimes two, for most of the second half of Tuesday’s first round 4A state girls lacrosse playoff game because of penalties, the Roaring Fork Rams persevered as they have all season to…