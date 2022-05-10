Fire contained in Glenwood Canyon

Glenwood Springs fire crews battle a small fire that broke out Tuesday in Glenwood Canyon near MM122 on the south side of the Colorado River near the railroad tracks.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Fire crews worked quickly and successfully contained a blaze in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were mopping up by Tuesday evening and had kept the fire at about 1/4 acre in size.

Glenwood Springs Fire Marshal Greg Bak said the report came in at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The fire site is located south of the Colorado River near the railroad, he said.

Wind gusts are currently 25-45 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

“That’s certainly not going to help,” Bak said. “It’s going to be an issue, but our crews are on it, so that’s a positive note.”

This is a developing story. The Post Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.

BURN PERMITS CANCELED Due to dry conditions and high winds, all burn permits within Glenwood Springs and the Glenwood Springs Fire District are being placed on hold for the foreseeable future, Glenwood Springs Fire Marshal Bak said.

