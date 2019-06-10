Wildlife officials fund motorized trails throughout the state

Two local OHV trails will be getting some work both on the physical trail and in the planning of it as Colorado Parks and Wildlife funded dozens of motorized trails earlier this month.

The state’s 2019-2020 OHV Trail Grant funding sent $4.547 million to 30 separate maintenance crews throughout the state, according to the press release.

Among them were two $85,000 grant awards for work on the Flat Tops as well as the management of OHV trails for the Silt Bureau of Land Management region.

CPW’s OHV Program is funded through the sale of OHV registrations and use permits. Last year, 170,000 OHVs were estimated to be registered in Colorado, according to the press release. The price for an annual OHV registration is $25.25.

Grant applications are first reviewed by CPW wildlife field biologists and regional CPW staff.

The grant request for the OHV Flat Tops trails will be used to help crews maintain and improve OHV trails, trailheads, parking and support facilities, among other work. The total project is expected to cost $99,000. U.S. Forest Service officials asked for $79,000 for a three person crew to work on and maintain the trails.

CPW awarded $85,000 for the project, according to the organization’s website. The funds will be used for everything from personnel costs to equipment and supplies.

With nearly 500 miles of public OHV trails to maintain, the crew will look to install new signage, reconstruct sections of the trail, and add hunter patrol and more of a visitor contact presence.

Another project CPW decided to fund this year was for the Bureau of Land Management Colorado River Valley Field Office.

The BLM asked for $85,000 to develop, maintain and improve OHV trails and trailheads; to maintain, supply and operate facilities owned by the U.S. Forest Service and BLM that are used only by OHV recreationists; and to implement approved management plans, among other tasks, according to CPW.

The trail management will include work on route designations, mapping and cataloging trails, new OHV trail and trailhead construction and more.

“Grant funds will be used to outfit the OHV crew with proper riding and work gear, maintain OHV’s and work equipment, purchase signs and signing materials for trailheads, directional, and travel management signs, and to produce map handouts and web based downloadable maps for popular riding area,” the grant summary reads.

For more information on CPW trail grant program visit: https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/trails.aspx.