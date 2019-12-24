Will Glenwood Springs see another White Christmas?

Grand Avenue on Christmas Eve in Glenwood Springs last year.

Kyle Mills / Post Independent

Glenwood Springs has experienced a “white Christmas” three times in the last three years.

According to the forecast, that trend will likely continue this Christmas, too.

“It looks like possible accumulation of up to 2 inches by Christmas morning,” Dan Cuevan, National Weather Service technician, said. “Snow showers continuing through the day Wednesday. Any additional accumulation would be light.”

Technically, snow does not need to fall on Dec. 25 for a white Christmas to occur.

Instead, the National Weather Service defines a white Christmas as “having one inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning,” regardless of when it fell.

PAST CHRISTMAS DAY WEATHER IN GLENWOOD SPRINGS

2016: High temperature of 31 degrees with a low of 25 degrees. No snow was on the ground Christmas morning but about one inch fell throughout the day.

2017: High temperature of 32 degrees with a low of 20 degrees. No snow was on the ground Christmas morning but about one inch fell throughout the day.

2018: High temperature of 39 degrees with a low of 19 degrees. Four inches of snow was already on the ground Christmas morning. An additional inch fell throughout the day.

RECORD HIGHS AND LOWS

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction since 1989 Glenwood Springs experienced its coldest Christmas in 1990 when the temperature dipped to -18 degrees. Additionally, the warmest Christmas came in 2001 with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

While nothing in this year’s Christmas Day forecast appears “record breaking,” another White Christmas seems very likely for Glenwood Springs.

