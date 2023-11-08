Will the Garfield County sheriff arrest you for carrying graphic novels in public? No, not really

Supporters of restricting graphic novels at Garfield County Libraries claim Sheriff Lou Vallario will arrest anyone on site for carrying these books in public. Their claims permeated a regular Garfield County Commission meeting on Monday.

“I have spoken to a person who said Sheriff Lou Vallario told them that if a child gets ahold of one of these books, he will arrest,” Garfield County resident Robin Pruett said during Monday’s meeting.

This, according to Vallario, is simply not the case.

“I have not spoken to any of these people,” Vallario told the Post Independent on Tuesday. “There is nothing illegal about just having these books in public. For something like this, which is what everyone keeps referring to, to be illegal there have to be extenuating circumstances, such as actions that lead to child endangerment or lewd behavior.”

For months, community members have rallied in an attempt to restrict access to what’s called Japanese manga books at libraries in Garfield County. Some have also supported banning the books altogether.

This effort resulted in a petition to restrict the books, while galvanized residents have taken to library meetings and forums showcasing nude pictures from the manga books on picket signs as a way to sway public opinion.

Officials with Garfield County Libraries and its board of trustees have so far remained unwavering to these demands. Executive Director Jamie LaRue has maintained that it is the library’s ultimate role to provide information to the masses, and that the books are already not in close proximity to children’s sections.

By October, however, Garfield County commissioners began weighing in on the matter. They opined that manga books are “pornographic” and expressed interest in allowing restrictions. Commission Chair John Martin said that if the library board does not follow their request, bylaws allow the commission to remove one or all board members from the library’s board of trustees.

Garfield County commissioners conduct a meeting on Monday. Westley Crouch/Post Independent

Commissioners in October also opted not to appoint Hanna Arauza, who voiced opposition to censorship, to the library board after the library board selected her to fill an empty position. Commissioners instead tabled Arauza’s appointment until after the Freedom to Read: Community Forum held in Rifle earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Mike Samson said during Monday’s meeting he wanted to keep the books away from children.

“It appears here that the problem, as I see it, is that these books are degrading, filthy, and disgusting … I will not read them but I have seen pictures from those books,” he said. “When I see pictures depicting what I saw, I know filth when I see it. I pray that most people in our county also know that.”

Michelle Diamond during Monday’s commission meeting brought up the question of why Arauza has not been appointed to the library board and if it has something to do with Arauza’s husband, Steven Arauza, running for county commissioner against Samson during next year’s election.

“Using myself as an example, if I was well qualified and recommended by the (library board) for a position on that board, would I be denied because of my spouse’s position on say, city council or any other office, where there are some political views being held that you may not agree with?” Diamond said.

Many speakers during Monday’s public comment also spoke in support of Arauza’s appointment to the board, including Garfield County resident Sarah Kemmey.

“I spoke at the Oct. 16 meeting in support of Hanna Arauza and I am here again to ask for the board’s support in appointing Hanna to the LBOT,” she said.

Martin said the question with Arauza’s appointment is whether she represents the views of the people in Rifle.

John Steele, a former Silt mayor, on Monday voiced support of not only restricting access to Manga books but also supporting their complete removal. Steele has applied for the open library board slot that Arauza is currently being considered for.

“If I got on that board, I’d be a minority of one. I do not know if I am up for that battle. (County commissioners) have got to make a decision (about the Manga books),” he said. “This library, the Public Library Association, is not your friend. Other states have done this. Florida has totally disassociated itself with that organization and I just want to bring that to your attention.”

Commissioners eventually took a break for an executive session to confer with its attorney to discuss the legal questions about the appointment of trustees for the library board and the related legal questions around the commission’s role with the library board.

The next BOCC meeting will be at the Garfield County Administration Building at 108 8th St, Suite 101, in Glenwood Springs at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.