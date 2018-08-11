Winds cause Cabin Lake Fire in Flat Tops to flare up

A wind event late Friday increased fire activity on the Cabin Lake Fire, as the fire burning south of the town of Buford grew to 1,850 acres, expanding to the northwest and southwest. Containment on the fire also dropped to 45 percent, after having been at 70 percent on Friday, according to a Saturday update from federal fire managers.

“The shift in wind direction created long and short range spotting conditions and active fire behavior,” according to a press release from the White River National Forest. “The fire spotted over control lines to the north and northwest, establishing itself outside of control lines yesterday evening and threatening structures.”

No structures have been lost and on Saturday seven engines were working on structure protection to the west and the north, clearing vegetation and other flammable materials.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office issued a reverse 911 and pre-evacuation notice for County Road 17 in Rio Blanco County.

“Due to the increased fire activity, County Road 17, also known as the Buford/New Castle Road, is now closed at the County Road 10 and County Road 17 intersection and south to the Meadow Lake Campground Turnoff (Forest Road 601),” according to the release.

Extra air resources were called in to help keep the fire away from structures. Additionally, three 20-person hand crews were working to create new controls lines that tie into existing features like meadows and roads. Two more hand crews were expected to arrive Saturday.

Hot, dry and breezy conditions with low humidity was expected to increase fire activity into the evening and create large amounts of smoke, which is drifting south, east and west and is visible from Rifle.

