Winter travel restrictions in effect on White River National Forest

The White River National Forest winter travel season has begun, meaning many gates are now closed and roads will no longer be maintained for wheeled vehicles beyond a certain point.

During the winter season, all wheeled vehicles, including bikes, are limited to plowed routes to protect snow conditions for winter recreation and to protect road quality, the WRNF said in a news release.

“These winter regulations are an important part of keeping the White River National Forest a premiere location for winter recreation by helping maintain conditions for activities like snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing,” Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in the release.

In many areas on the White River National Forest, snowmobile clubs groom roads for snowmobiling and cross-country skiing as a public service using volunteer time and funding from private and partner sources, the release states.

“Respecting signs and travel restrictions will help protect this investment in maintaining groomed surfaces and winter recreation opportunities,” according to the release.

Winter Motor Vehicle Use Maps identify routes and areas designated for “over the snow” motor vehicle travel, such as snowmobiles. The maps are free and available at all White River National Forest offices, or online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver .