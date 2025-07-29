Experience 180 years of circus tradition in Parachute next weekend

The circus has become a symbol of the past, where suspense was like the tightrope that the performers walked without falling, both viewer and acrobat holding their breaths, where striped big tops and a ringmaster grinned under his own big, top hat as he bowed deeply.

The town of Parachute will get to experience similar moments of magic with the Zoppé Italian Family Circus which comes by from Aug. 1-4 for wonder and jaw-dropping entertainment.

This world-renowned, one-ring circus blends Old-World charm with modern spectacle. There will be seven showtimes, each as unique as the last.

“We’re pretty excited,” said town manager Travis Elliott. “We’re trying to spread the word, it’s a traditional traveling circus, so it’s pretty cool they’re coming to Parachute.”

The Zoppé Circus dates back to 1842, a family legacy filled with equestrian feats, round-eye inspiring acrobats, hilarious clowns and heartfelt storytelling.

“They’ll be setting up the big top starting on July 30 and then they’ll perform a couple days after that,” Elliott said. “Parachute doesn’t see a lot of things like this.”

Giovanni Zoppé, director of the circus and sixth-generation performer, says their show aims higher than what passes for circuses these days.

“We try to touch every emotion during the show,” he said. “They’ll laugh, they’ll cry, and they’ll feel for the characters. It’s more of an event than a show.”

Tickets are on sale and locals receive an exclusive 30% discount with promo code LOCAL30. Children under the age of three, sitting in an adult’s lap, are free.

The Zoppé Circus is also partnered with Veteran Tickets Foundation to provide complimentary tickets to U.S. Veterans, to give back to the heroes in the community.

To book tickets and view showtimes, visit. Zoppe.net . The big top will be set up at Cottonwood Park, 100 La Plata Circle in Parachute. Showtimes start on Friday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $28.