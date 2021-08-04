WM employee pledges will lead to planting of 10,000 trees in White River National Forest, company says
One of the largest collection, recycling and trash disposal companies in the nation asked its Colorado employees to pledge to live sustainably, and the company set a goal to plant a tree for every pledge made.
With more than 1,414 workers at 46 Waste Management facilities across the state, the employee promises ranged from at-home pollinator gardens to Wi-Fi watering systems that only water when dry conditions are detected to no longer using single-use containers.
According to the company, all of that will translate into 10,000 Engelmann Spruce and Lodgepole Pine seedlings being planted in the White River National Forest, which covers parts of Eagle, Pitkin, Garfield, Summit, Rio Blanco, Mesa, Gunnison, Routt and Moffat counties.
“WM is always working for a sustainable tomorrow and is committed to protecting the environment,” WM Area Vice President Scott Bradley said in a statement. “Big or small, every pledge to live sustainably significantly impacts our communities and the planet.”
According to Waste Management, the plantings will help re-establish native species to the area after little natural regeneration has occurred since the Gutzler Fire burned nearly 1,000 acres north of Vail in 2017.
“Working with the National Forest Foundation helps to ensure that the right trees are planted in the right places to protect everyone’s tomorrow,” Bradley continued. “Planting these trees will help halt soil erosion, support Colorado’s wildlife recovery, and improve water quality for all and aligns with WM’s goal to reduce four times the greenhouse gas emissions generated through our operations by 2038.”
Other plantings across the U.S. include California’s Sierra National Forest and Georgia’s Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest.
