Wolves in Colorado? It’s up to the voters now

FILE - In this July 16, 2004, file photo, a gray wolf is seen at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. The Republican-controlled House has passed a bill to drop legal protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 states, reopening a lengthy battle over the predator species. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

AP | AP

Election officials in the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office have completed a review of submitted signatures and on Monday announced that voters this fall will face a ballot initiative that would reintroduce wolves in the state.

Voters will be asked whether to require state wildlife commissioners to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023 on public land in western Colorado, west of the Continental Divide, and set up a fund to compensate livestock owners for any losses.

Colorado for years has rebuffed efforts to bring back wolves. In 2016, wildlife commissioners passed a resolution committing the state to oppose any reintroduction.

The review of signatures submitted in December for a “restoration of gray wolves” qualified for the 2020 General Election ballot because analysis of a random sample of the signatures found more than enough were valid.

Read the full story on the Denver Post’s website.