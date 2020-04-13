Woman dies by suicide in Garfield County jail
The girlfriend of a man fatally shot by police in January after allegedly fleeing a robbery killed herself in the Garfield County Jail on April 7, a news release from the sheriff’s office states.
Laura Ebbs, 37, was “discovered in her cell during a routine security check,” and had apparently “used parts of her clothing to hang herself,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
“Jail Deputies on scene immediately entered the cell and along with on-site medical staff began attempts to revive Ms. Ebbs using both CPR and an AED. Ms. Ebbs was subsequently transported to Valley View Hospital where she received additional care,” the press release said.
Ebbs died April 10 after life-support at the hospital was suspended.
Support Local Journalism
In the news release, the sheriff’s office offered condolences to Ebbs’ family.
“Investigation into the incident has revealed no criminal involvement. Jail Deputies and medical staff followed all protocols with respect to security checks as well as managing the incident,” the press release stated.
Garfield County Coroner Rob Glassmire said that his office was investigating the death as a suicide by hanging and did not conduct an autopsy.
The lack of an autopsy is “is not unusual when the decedent’s injuries are well documented in medical records, the circumstances are known and documented, and the death occurs in a hospital setting,” Glassmire said.
Ebbs was booked in the jail March 3 and being held on $10,000 bond. She faced a number of charges, including her alleged involvement in a Jan. 11 robbery of a Glenwood Springs convenience store.
Investigators say Ebbs assisted her boyfriend Eric Reynolds by driving a getaway car until it had a minor accident.
After the car came to a stop, New Castle Police officers fatally shot Reynolds when he apparently would not comply with commands.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Woman dies by suicide in Garfield County jail
The girlfriend of a man shot by law enforcement in January was found in her cell April 7 after after she used her clothes to hang herself, the Sheriff’s Office said.