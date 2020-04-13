Woman dies by suicide in Garfield County jail

The girlfriend of a man fatally shot by police in January after allegedly fleeing a robbery killed herself in the Garfield County Jail on April 7, a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

Laura Ebbs, 37, was “discovered in her cell during a routine security check,” and had apparently “used parts of her clothing to hang herself,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

“Jail Deputies on scene immediately entered the cell and along with on-site medical staff began attempts to revive Ms. Ebbs using both CPR and an AED. Ms. Ebbs was subsequently transported to Valley View Hospital where she received additional care,” the press release said.

Ebbs died April 10 after life-support at the hospital was suspended.

In the news release, the sheriff’s office offered condolences to Ebbs’ family.

“Investigation into the incident has revealed no criminal involvement. Jail Deputies and medical staff followed all protocols with respect to security checks as well as managing the incident,” the press release stated.

Garfield County Coroner Rob Glassmire said that his office was investigating the death as a suicide by hanging and did not conduct an autopsy.

The lack of an autopsy is “is not unusual when the decedent’s injuries are well documented in medical records, the circumstances are known and documented, and the death occurs in a hospital setting,” Glassmire said.

Ebbs was booked in the jail March 3 and being held on $10,000 bond. She faced a number of charges, including her alleged involvement in a Jan. 11 robbery of a Glenwood Springs convenience store.

Investigators say Ebbs assisted her boyfriend Eric Reynolds by driving a getaway car until it had a minor accident.

After the car came to a stop, New Castle Police officers fatally shot Reynolds when he apparently would not comply with commands.

