Woman dies from medical emergency after rafting incident in Glenwood Canyon over the weekend
A woman was rescued after the commercial raft she was in tipped over in the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon Saturday morning but died shortly after from a medical emergency, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department confirmed.
Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said Tuesday that emergency crews were called into the canyon in the vicinity of Grizzly Creek at 9:49 a.m. Saturday after a commercial raft with several occupants tipped over, leaving them to swim to safety.
One of the occupants, a “middle-aged” female, got caught in a “strainer” several yards downstream and needed help getting to shore, he said.
A strainer is a natural or manmade obstruction in the river channel.
“It took a little bit of time for her to get out of the river,” Tillotson said. “She was alive and talking after being pulled out, but then collapsed from what we assume was a subsequent cardiac event.”
Medics provided CPR, and the woman was transported to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs but did not survive, he said.
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office as of Tuesday had not released the identity of the woman or the official cause of death.
Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User