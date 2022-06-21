Woman dies from medical emergency after rafting incident in Glenwood Canyon over the weekend

A woman was rescued after the commercial raft she was in tipped over in the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon Saturday morning but died shortly after from a medical emergency, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department confirmed.

Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said Tuesday that emergency crews were called into the canyon in the vicinity of Grizzly Creek at 9:49 a.m. Saturday after a commercial raft with several occupants tipped over, leaving them to swim to safety.

One of the occupants, a “middle-aged” female, got caught in a “strainer” several yards downstream and needed help getting to shore, he said.

A strainer is a natural or manmade obstruction in the river channel.

“It took a little bit of time for her to get out of the river,” Tillotson said. “She was alive and talking after being pulled out, but then collapsed from what we assume was a subsequent cardiac event.”

Medics provided CPR, and the woman was transported to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs but did not survive, he said.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office as of Tuesday had not released the identity of the woman or the official cause of death.

