Woman found dead in vehicle at Glenwood auto repair shop parking lot

Glenwood Springs Police responded to a report of a 60-year-old woman who was found dead in her car at a south Glenwood automobile repair shop Wednesday evening.

According to Glenwood Police Chief Terry Wilson, officers were called about 5 p.m. Wednesday to Alpine Motors on South Glen Avenue (Highway 82) on a report of a body found in a car that was parked on the repair shop lot.

Wilson said it appeared the woman had been living out of her car and may have been deceased for a couple of days.

“There was nothing suspicious at the scene, but we will wait for the forensics from the autopsy,” Wilson said.

According to reports, the woman was experiencing car problems and brought it to the shop recently, and was allowed to park it there until mechanics could get to it.

However, no one at the shop realized she had been coming back at night and sleeping in it, until some employees made the discovery on Wednesday, Wilson said.

The woman had been contacted by a police officer on a recent evening when she was seen walking in the vicinity, but she seemed fine at that time, Wilson added.

The woman’s name will not be released until her family is notified, and pending the death investigation, which is being handled the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is obtained.