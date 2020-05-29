Woman ID’ed from May 22 fatal incident on I-70 near New Castle

The woman who died May 22 along Interstate 70 was identified Friday as Ashlee Duquette, 32, a news release from the Colorado State Patrol states.

The woman was in the process of moving from California to the Denver metro area, according to the report, and was traveling eastbound in an RV.

“Ms. Duquette’s fiance reported that Ms. Duqette received a phone call, became visibly upset after ending the call and jumped out of the vehicle from the back door of the RV.”

An autopsy was performed May 26 and showed blunt force as the cause of death, which is being investigated as a suicide.