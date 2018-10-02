Woman struck by RFTA bus Friday ID’d

Police have identified the woman who was severely injured last Friday night when she was hit by a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus while attempting to cross Grand Avenue near City Market in Glenwood Springs as 26-year-old Lupe Carreno.

A supervisor with St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, where Carreno was air-lifted after the accident, listed her in fair condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

As previously reported, police said the incident occurred about 9:10 p.m. Sept. 28 as a southbound RFTA bus was pulling up to the stop in the 1400 block of Grand, near the school district administration building.

According to police reports, the bus driver slowed, looked and did not see anyone at the stop and began to accelerate. At the same time, Carreno reportedly ran across the street from the east, City Market side, trying to catch the bus. She was hit by the bus and knocked to the pavement. The bus driver was able to stop before running her over, and got out to tend to her along with bystanders while emergency personnel arrived on scene.

Carreno was first taken to Valley View Hospital and was airlifted a short time later to St. Mary's with severe injuries.

mabennett@postindependent.com