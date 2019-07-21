Woman’s body found after rains flood gulch late Saturday in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Rescue crews have found the body of a woman who had been spotted being swept away in a gulch during heavy rains in Lakewood.
KDVR-TV reports that West Metro Fire personnel found the unidentified body on Sunday at a spot along Lakewood Gulch that had been 10 feet underwater during Saturday’s rainstorm.
Crews had searched the area late Saturday after someone reporting possibly seeing someone in the gulch.
Lakewood police say they’re investigating. No other details were immediately released.
