Work crews return to South Midland Avenue in Glenwood Springs

Work on South Midland Avenue has resumed following a winter construction break, slowing travel at times as crews occasionally restrict traffic flow down to one lane.

A Glenwood Springs news release states residents can expect delays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays as a result of lane closures. On Wednesdays, however, two-lane traffic is scheduled to reopen at 2 p.m.

Weather permitting, motorists can expect one-lane road closures along the South Midland corridor Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. while crews perform fire hydrant work.

Water tie-in work on Monday could require extended work hours and a water shut-off at the Thunder River condos.

On March 18 and during the week of March 21, crews could work until 4 p.m. while Sopris Elementary School is not in session for parent-teacher conferences and spring break.

City staff reported the contractor, Glenwood Springs-based Gould Construction, is expected to keep two lanes open during peak travel times for most of the project and provide advanced notice for planned lane closures that extend outside of the regular operating hours.

Travelers should plan for increased travel times as work continues, because road construction can be dynamic with circumstances sometimes changing quickly and unexpectedly.

During a project update provided to city council in February, South Midland Avenue Project spokesperson Meredith Carroll said about 75% of the project’s budgeted work is complete.

Wrapping up the work includes finishing sidewalks throughout the project, adding curb and gutter to some locations, completing retention walls along South Midland and Hager Lane, connecting water main lines, facing shotcrete walls and landscaping, Carroll said.

South Midland Avenue is scheduled for completion in July.